State Housing Company should be the number 1 choice of Ghanaians - MD

Wed, 19 Jul 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

Managing Director of State Housing Company, Kwabena Ampofo Appiah has asked Ghanaians to patronize the company to meet their housing needs.

State Housing Company (SHC) is mandated to increase the availability of dwelling houses in Ghana.

Since the appointment of Mr. Ampofo Appiah, the company has built various affordable houses to address the housing challenges in the country.

The company has 2 and 3 bedroom apartments at Amrahia called "Surge Homes", "Seasons Court", "Legacy Court" and "Urban Premier Court" in Adenta, "John Agyekum Kufour Estates", Koforidua estates among others; all primarily situated in Accra, Kumasi and Koforidua respectively.

SHC is expanding its projects to cover other areas in the nation to meet their vision of becoming Ghana’s most valued housing partner.

In an interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show Monday morning, the SHC Chief Executive dispelled doubts by some Ghanaians that the company's houses are for high-income earners only.

He stated that the company provides the lowest priced housing in the nation, adding they have very affordable payment plan making it easy for any person who desires to have a home to get one without difficulties.

"We are a limited liability company; commercial enterprise. So, once the person has the interest or even if the person doesn't have the means, we will help him or her to get the means," he said.

The company adopts a "commercial approach and offer competitive property offers and practical maintenance and support" and also fosters close working relationships with their clients to "deliver projects without compromise".

Mr. Ampofo Appiah urged Ghanaians to visit their website; statehousing.gov.gh or contact them on these numbers 0553948056/0503083393 for all relevant information concerning their housing packages.

"State housing should be every Ghanaian's number 1 point of call when you buy a house across the country because the quality and the price, you won't get it anywhere else," he emphasized.

