Stock Market advances further on the back of Stanchart

Market Summary
The benchmark index closed 0.13 points (+0.01%) marginally higher at 1,822.22 with a -19.27% year-to-date return as a result of a price appreciation in Standard Chartered (+0.07%).
The market capitalization stayed at GH¢53.12 billion.
The GSE Financial Index inched up by 0.23 points (+0.01%) to close at 1,623.89 with a year-to-date return of -19.60% while the SAS Manufacturing Index remained unchanged at 1,836.47 with a -47.25% year-to-date return.
Trading activity strengthened as 10,126,896 shares valued at GH¢6,186,240 changed hands from 172,451 shares valued at GH¢656,759 in the previous session.
MTN Ghana dominated trades by volume and value, accounting for 99.79% of the total volume traded and 98.65% of the total value traded.
We expect activity levels to pick up.
