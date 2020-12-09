Stock Market closes week in positive territory as MTN leads trading activity

Market Summary

The benchmark index advanced by 13.28 points (+0.74%) on the back of two telecom and banking counters to close the week at 1,820.22 with a -19.36% year-to-date return.



The market capitalization increased by 0.26% to settle at GH¢53.10 billion.



Ecobank Ghana (+1.00%) edged the GSE Financial Index higher by 2.80 points (+0.17%) to close at 1,625.60 with a -19.51% year-to-date return while the SAS Manufacturing Index recorded no gains or losses, closing at 1,789.37 with a year-to-date return of -48.60%.



MTN Ghana (+1.67%) completed the gainers’ chart at GH¢0.61.

Trading activity strengthened as 37,587,374 shares valued at GH¢23,213,076 changed hands from 13,174,852 shares valued GH¢8,802,796 last week.



MTN Ghana dominated trades by volume and value, accounting for 97.78% of the total volume traded and 96.58% of the total value traded.



We expect trading activity to surge.

