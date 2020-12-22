Stock Market completes week strongly as three counters advance

Market Summary

The benchmark index advanced by 38.78 points (+2.09%) on the back of three counters to close the week at 1,893.10 with a -16.13% year-to-date return while the market capitalization increased by 0.75% to settle at GH¢53.87 billion.



Ecobank Ghana (+9.35%) and GCB Bank (+3.63%) pushed the GSE Financial Index upward by 37.79 points (+2.25%) to close at 1,716.01 with a -15.03% year-to-date return.



The SAS Manufacturing Index was down 88.04 points (-4.92%) due to Unilever Ghana (-9.99%) to close at 1,701.33 with a year-to-date return of -51.13%.



MTN Ghana (+3.28%) completed the gainers’ chart this week at GH¢0.63.

A total of 50,947,822 shares valued at GH¢36,675,264 changed hands from 25,508,621 shares valued at GH¢60,495,926 last week.



MTN Ghana dominated trades by volume and value, accounting for 95.95% of the total volume traded and 83.01% of the total value traded.



We expect trading activity to surge.

