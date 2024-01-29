Stock Pitch competition participants project positive growth of the Ghana stock market

Participants of the competition

Source: Young Investors Network

In the highly applauded Stock Pitch Competition 2023, organized by the Young Investors Network and supported by esteemed institutions including the Ghana Stock Exchange, Securities and Exchange Commission, Central Securities Depository and NIMED Capital brought together participants from top universities who demonstrated exceptional analytical prowess and forecasting abilities, particularly in projecting positive growth for the Ghana Stock Market.

Representatives from the University of Ghana (UG), University of Cape Coast (UCC), Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Ashesi University, Pentecost University, Takoradi Technical University (TTU), and Accra Technical University (ATU) showcased their capabilities through insightful presentations, offering valuable projections that indicate promising growth potential for various During the November 24th finale, finalist teams, Future Fortune Consult (KNUST), Stock Sages (UG), Clinton Ampaabeng (UCC), The Agnarlysts (UPSA), Zalok Research and Analytics (KNUST), Team BAM (UG), Stephen Appiah (TTU), Sydney Codjoe (UG), Mimtech Solutions (UG), GoldCoast Capital (Ashesi University), Team Scholars (Pentecost University), and Joe Pitchers (ATU), delivered outstanding presentations.



Their analyses showcased innovative approaches, insightful analysis, exhaustive research, meticulous risk assessment, and persuasive arguments, reflecting impressive market acumen and a discerning eye for lucrative investment opportunities.



Below are the participants' recommendations for specific stocks:



Unilever Ghana Limited:



Recommendation: Buy



Analysts: Future Fortune Consult (Isaac Kow Adu and Comfort Atuahene)



Price: Ghc8.10



Projections: Short-term - Ghc8.90, Long-term - Ghc14.31



GOIL PLC:



Recommendation: Hold



Analysts: Stock Sages (Esther Ngozi Anosike, Nathan Nii Klottey Odonkor & Amankwanor Kwame Bernard)

Price: Ghc1.50



Projection: Ghc0.33



GCB Bank:



Recommendations: Hold (Clinton Ampaabeng - UCC), Buy (Sydney Codjoe - UG)



Analysts: Clinton Ampaabeng (UCC), Sydney Codjoe (UG)



Price: Ghc3.50 (Clinton Ampaabeng), Ghc3.50 (Sydney Codjoe)



Projections: Short-term - Ghc2.30, Ghc4.68 (Clinton Ampaabeng), Long-term - Ghc3.70, Ghc5.55 (Sydney Codjoe), Ghc10.40 (Clinton Ampaabeng)



Recommendation: Buy



Analysts: The Agnarlysts (Louisa Noel Amenu, Dorcas Ama Oforiwaa, Joseph Quarm-



Boakye Jr)



Price: Ghc1.57

Projection: Ghc2.31



TotalEnergies Ghana:



Recommendation: Buy



Analysts: Zalok Research and Analytics (Zabbai O. Zingsong, Lois Boye, Kofi Ofosu-Hene), Team BAM (Musah Hidir, Adam Zakaria, Brian Angamwine Suuri)



Price: Ghc9.00



Projections: Future prices ranging from Ghc9.78 (Team BAM) to Ghc12.31 (Zalok



Research and Analytics)



Access Bank Ghana:



Recommendation: Buy



Analysts: Stephen Appiah (TTU), Team Scholars (Cobbinah George Ebow, Abeka Bernard)



Price: Ghc3.40

Projections: Short-term - Ghc4.68 (Stephen Appiah), Ghc5.75 (Team Scholars), Long-term



- Ghc27.05 (Stephen Appiah)



MTN Ghana:



Recommendation: Buy



Analysts: Mimtech Solutions (Caleb Smith, Johnson Kwadwo Ofori Adomako, William Kyei Frimpong), GoldCoast Capital (Kwasi Tano, Jonathan Ofori Nyamedi, Nelson Nor)



Price: Ghc1.40



Projections: 2-3 years - Ghc1.74 (Mimtech Solutions), 1-year - Ghc1.74 (GoldCoast Capital), 5-year - Ranging from Ghc2.10 to Ghc2.20 (Mimtech Solutions)



Guinness Ghana Limited:



Recommendation: Buy



Analysts: Joe Pitchers (Esther Quaye, Arhin Jordan)



Price: Ghc3.40

Projection: Ghc5.04



In conclusion, the Stock Pitch Competition 2023 showcased the exceptional talents of participants from leading universities. These bright minds demonstrated profound analytical abilities and astute forecasting skills, particularly in envisioning a positive growth trajectory for the Ghanaian Stock Market.



The finalist teams, such as Future Fortune Consult (KNUST), Stock Sages (UG), Clinton Ampaabeng (UCC), The Agnarlysts (UPSA), Zalok Research and Analytics (KNUST), Team BAM (UG), Stephen Appiah (TTU), Sydney Codjoe (UG), Mimtech Solutions (UG), GoldCoast Capital (Ashesi University), Team Scholars (Pentecost University), and Joe Pitchers (ATU), presented meticulous analyses marked by innovative approaches, insightful evaluations, exhaustive research, and persuasive arguments. This not only underscored their impressive market acumen but also highlighted their keen ability to identify lucrative investment



opportunities.



The recommendations for specific stocks further emphasized the participants' confidence in their analyses. Notable recommendations included a "Buy" for Unilever Ghana Ltd, TotalEnergies Ghana, Access Bank Ghana, MTN Ghana, and Guinness Ghana Limited.



Additionally, "Hold" recommendations were made for GOIL PLC, while GCB Bank garnered both "Hold" and "Buy" endorsements.



In essence, the Stock Pitch Competition not only served as a platform for academic institutions to exhibit the quality of their financial education but also offered valuable insights for the broader investment community. The participants' diverse perspectives and well-founded recommendations contribute to the ongoing discourse on investment strategies and opportunities in the dynamic landscape of the Ghanaian Stock Market.