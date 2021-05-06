Stock market closes last week's trading activity strongly

The GSE Financial Index moved up by 13.03 points (+0.70%)

Source: SAS Ghana

Market Summary

The GSE Composite Index advanced by 217.54 points (+9.28%) to close at 2,561.45 with a year-to-date return of 31.93% while the market capitalization increased by 3.74% to close at GH¢60.80 billion.



The GSE Financial Index moved up by 13.03 points (+0.70%) on the back of GCB Bank (+5.56%), Societe Generale (+1.25%) and Enterprise Group (+0.68%) to close at 1,877.07 with a year-to-date return of 5.29%.



The SAS Manufacturing Index declined by 24.87 points (-1.85%) due to Unilever Ghana (-9.77%) to close at 1,316.19 with a year-to-date return of -22.64% despite gains in Fan Milk (+6.09%).



Meanwhile, MTN Ghana (+18.75%) and Total Petroleum (+1.56%) completed the gainers’ chart this week.

This week’s trading activity strengthened as 4,149,911 shares valued at GH¢10,217,015 changed hands compared to 3,644,834 shares valued at GH¢3,127,809 last week.



Unilever Ghana dominated trades by volumes and value, accounting for 49.53% of total volumes traded and 72.42% of the total value traded.



We expect trading activity to further increase.