Stock market continues fine performance while trades surge

The GSE Composite Index climbed 134.31 points (+5.24%)

Source: SAS Ghana

Market Summary

The GSE Composite Index climbed 134.31 points (+5.24%) higher to close at 2,695.76 with a year-to-date return of 38.84% while the market capitalization increased by 2.26% to close at GH¢62.21 billion.



GCB Bank (+4.21%), Societe Generale (+3.70%) and Standard Chartered (+0.22%) pushed the GSE Financial Index up by 13.82 points (+0.74%) to close at 1,890.89 with a year-to-date return of 6.07%.



The SAS Manufacturing Index advanced by 148.41 points (+11.28%) on the back of Guinness Ghana (+30.30%) and Fan Milk (+3.28%) to close at 1,464.59 with a year-to-date return of -13.91%.



Meanwhile, MTN Ghana (+8.77%) completed the gainers’ chart at GH¢1.24 this week.

This week’s trading activity strengthened as 16,218,602 shares valued at GH¢20,866,275 changed hands compared to 4,149,911 shares valued at GH¢10,217,015 last week.



MTN Ghana dominated trades by volumes and value, accounting for 93.13% of total volumes traded and 96.70% of the total value traded.



We expect trading activity to further increase.