Stocks book flat start to trading activity for the week

The GSE Financial Index recorded no gains or losses

Source: SAS Ghana

Market Summary

The GSE Composite Index began the week flat at 2,214.90 with a year-to-date return of 14.08% while the market capitalization stayed at GH¢57.13 billion.



The GSE Financial Index recorded no gains or losses, closing at the previous session’s level of 1,856.06 with a 4.11% year-to-date return while the SAS Manufacturing Index remained unchanged at 1,619.23 with a year-to-date return of -4.83%.



Trading activity waned as 10,811 shares valued at GH¢24,481 changed hands from 707,836 shares valued at GH¢598,345 in the previous session.

Cal Bank dominated trades by volumes, accounting for 56.29% of the total volumes traded while Standard Chartered dominated trades by value, accounting for 61.66% of the total value traded.



We expect trading activity to pick up as companies continue to release their earnings results.

Source: SAS Ghana