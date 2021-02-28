Stop harbour, shipping tariff hikes – GUTA

Ghana Union of Traders’ Associations

The Ghana Union of Traders’ Associations (GUTA) has registered its “indignation” at the recent announcement of a hike in tariffs by the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority and the shipping lines.

“We are of the view that any increase at this time will not be in the interest of the growth and development of the private sector, especially the business community, as we are not in normal times as a result of the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19 pandemic), which has crippled businesses all over the world”, a statement signed by GUTA Communication Director Joseph Paddy.



Already, GUTA noted that “businesses are struggling for survival, as a result of numerous challenges being faced even before the outbreak of the pandemic, which has been exacerbated by the pandemic itself”.

“We believe that, as partners in national development, there should have been effective stakeholder consultations for consensus building on the matter (increment)”, GUTA said.



“On this note, we would appeal to both (GPHA) and the shipping lines in Ghana to hold on with any increase and meet the relevant stakeholders to discuss the issue dispassionately in the interest of the nation. This, we believe, will foster peace and unity and forestall any agitation from shippers.