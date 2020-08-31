Business News

Stop inciting hatred against Ghanaians – Dr Obeng to Dele Momodu

Veteran journalist and publisher of Ovation International, Chief Dele Momodu

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has tongue-lashed veteran journalist and publisher of Ovation International, Chief Dele Momodu for what they term as the misinformation on the trade war happening in Ghana between Ghanaian traders and their Nigerian counterparts.

According to the President of the Association, Dr Joseph Obeng, recent utterances by the veteran journalist is only inciting hatred against Ghanaians.



Claiming Ghana is his second home after trading in several businesses in the country over the years, the GUTA president wondered why Chief Dele would turn around and make utterances that has the potential to soil the long lasting relationship between Ghana and Nigeria .



In an interview with GhanaWeb, Dr Obeng stated that “I abhor the utterances of Dele Momodu who’s going about misinforming the whole Nigeria community and is inciting the Nigerian government against Ghana. It is not fair. He has spent the greater part of his business life here and if Ghana was bad, he wouldn’t have said Ghana is his second home”.



Dr Obeng indicated that “we can’t sit down for them to hijack the relationship that exists between the two countries”.



He further said that the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) law does not target Nigerians. It is targeted at foreigners who operate in retail businesses illegally.

On Sunday, August 30, 2020, Chief Dele Momodu said the best way to settle the impasse which has the tendency of straining the cordial relationship between Ghana and Nigeria is if President Buhari puts a call through to Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Speaking on Nigerian based station, Channels TV, he said “Our president should put a call through to President Nana Akufo-Addo. Nigerian traders cannot wait until after the elections. They are suffering.” Momodu said.



“The government must be seen not to have abandoned their people in Ghana. Three months, unless you want these guys to die. In fact, one of them last year, if we investigate committed suicide because of a similar situation,” Mr. Momodu added.



He stated that If the Nigerian government is not ready to help them, they should at least evacuate Nigerians in Ghana.

