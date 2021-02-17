Stop killing Ghanaian owned businesses – Lawyer fumes

Lawyer for Alpha Lotto Limited, Ato Conduah

Lawyer for Alpha Lotto Limited, Ato Conduah, has admonished Ghanaians to support and protect indigenous businesses.

According to Lawyer Conduah, it is unfortunate that Ghanaians like to blackmail and condemn indigene businesses whilst expatriates take advantage.



Lawyer Conduah was speaking during a media briefing to set the records straight regarding some press statement trying to tarnish the image of Alpha Lotto.



Private lotto operating company, Alpha Lotto Limited, has responded to claims that its operations are illegal and noncompliant with the National Lottery Authority (NLA)’s laid-down requirements for registration and licensing.



A rejoinder issued by the management of Alpha Lotto Limited indicated that its attention had been brought to “a statement purported to have been issued by the Public Relations Unit of the National Lottery Authority (NLA)”, as published via several media platforms, to the effect that “the only operational and functional official shortcode of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) is 959” and that “any other platform operating digital is fraudulent and illegal”.

Alpha Lotto Limited noted that it is “licensed by the NLA to operate VAG 5/90 Fixed Odd Games and does not operate the shortcode 595 intended for NLA’s 5/90 games”.



The rejoinder further stated: “Alpha Lotto Limited does not operate NLA’s games under Act 722 (2006)”.



“Alpha Lotto Limited, per its licence, operates its own games under Act 844 (2012), on its independent platform and marketed through shortcode 896?, the company said, adding: “Alpha Lotto Limited’s operation is fully compliant with NLA’s registration and licensing conditions”