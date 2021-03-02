Stop shipping lines from charging new fees – Government urged

Edward Akrong, President of the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders

Freight Forwarders at the Tema Port are calling on the government to take action against some shipping lines that have increased administrative fees and charges on goods.

According to them, the charges do not conform to the international trade facilitation agreement.



The president of the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders Mr Edward Akrong is asking the transport ministry to take on the issue and put a stop to it.



“This is why I am saying they are running rough shots and they don’t care because there is seemingly nobody to stop them. This why we are calling on the government because this is a state affair otherwise all these policies that we are formulating from the paperless policy and others that we are trying to do serious trade facilitation will be wasted. We have just gotten the AfCFTA, all of these will come to nothing if we allow these to work, it’s about to cost, we are trying to reduce the cost of doing business so our ports will be attractive” he said in an interview with GBC.

Chairman of the Concern Freight Forwards Association Oheneba Kwasi Afariwauh hinted that all affected persons at the port have been directed to resist any attempt by the shipping lines to introduce a new charge since it violates the operating laws.



“We have absolutely no doubt in our minds that the so-called increment by the shipping lines has no legal backing, has no authorization and therefore be disregarded,” he stated.