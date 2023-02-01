Strong political leadership must drive Agenda 2063 - Panelists

African Union

Panelists at the recently held PIED Africa forum have agreed that Agenda 2063 can become a reality towards the actualization of targets anchored on human resource development through the educational system.

Agenda 2063 is Africa's development blueprint to achieve inclusive and sustainable socio-economic development over a 50-year period under the AU.



PIED Africa is an economic and policy think tank providing alternative policy direction for governments in Africa.



Panelists during the forum posited that implementation of these targets will ensure the acquisition of innovative skills, entrepreneurial skills, creativity, and high ethical standards.



Making their stance known during a Twitter Space organised by the B&FT Newspaper on January 31, 2023, panelists suggested strong political leadership to drive Agenda 2063.



Minister of Science, Innovation & Technology for Uganda, Dr. Monica Musenero made a strong recommendation to the effect that, the African educational system should focus on skills that will empower graduates to be more productive.

To her productivity is key to driving economic growth on the continent. She also reiterated that political leaders should focus on peace and security. According to Hon. Dr. Musenero, the continent needs peace and security to develop.



She equally suggested that political leaders must be courageous and demand trade agreements and other bilateral arrangements that will benefit the continent. In conclusion, she advised that we detached ourselves from “external thinking philosophy” instead, we should have our own mindset capable of telling our story better.



President of Human Capital International, Dr. Emmanuel Dei-Tumi on his part recommended that Agenda 2063 should be part of our educational curriculum taught at all levels, more importantly, at the basic levels.



He reiterated that, by this arrangement, the citizens will be abreast with the vision and run with it. He added that human capital is key to actualizing Agenda 2063.



Dei-Tumi further advised political leaders to be proactive in their decision-making process and ensure that their economic strategies and policies reflect the continental vision, which is the “Africa We Want”.

He argued that Agenda 2063 is a very strategic plan but ought to be pursued in a manner that will ensure its realization.



Dr. Daniel Amateye Anim, who is the Chief Economist at PIED Africa suggested a robust and sound financial system capable of supporting African entrepreneurs, although he acknowledged the contribution of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) adding that internal financing of projects is key and critical to the realization of Agenda 2063.



He further reiterated that government investments in real sectors of the economy are key in creating opportunities for the citizens.



Dr. Anim called for increased investment in agriculture which he says is critical to ensure food sustainability. He advised respective governments on the continent to add value to our natural resources before exporting them.



He opined that this will attract more inflows necessary for infrastructure development.

He also cautioned political leaders against the canker of corruption since it has a high propensity of derailing economic growth and development.



Policy Consultant, European Council on Foreign Relation, Ms. Zaina Adamu on her part supported the idea of massive investment in Agriculture and value addition so as to make the continent more competitive.



Ms. Adamu added that the challenges we face as a continent shouldn’t intimidate us since the developed economies equally have challenges and are even currently through an economic meltdown.



She reiterated that the United Nations is struggling to realize its SDGs so we may struggle with Agenda 2063 but the game changer is determination and commitment from political leaders coupled with human capital development.



Dr. George Chaiman, who represented Hon. Katsonga Phiri (Minister of Trade & Industry) indicated that our ability to deal with internal factors, coupled with massive investment in human capital and support for entrepreneurs on the continent will go a long way to help in realizing Agenda 2063.

In conclusion, the panelists agreed that external forces could impede the pace of Agenda 2063 and advised the political leaders to be cautious about offers from our peers.



The implementation of the AfCFTA was also recognized as one of the ways to drive the agenda.