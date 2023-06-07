0
Suame interchange project to start in July – A/R Urban Roads Director

Wed, 7 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ashanti Regional Director for the Urban Roads Department, Francis Gabrah, has disclosed that works on the Suame interchange would commence in July this year.

According to him, his outfit has submitted the preliminary design for the project and is optimistic work will be ongoing by July.

Francis Gabrah made this known when the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, led some officials on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, to visit the project campsite.

“This is a design-and-build contract, where the contractor is responsible for both the design and construction of the project. We started the design in February, and it is expected to be completed by August. However, we are almost finished. We have submitted the preliminary design, and we are even likely to start physical works by July,” he said.

Speaking in the same vein, the Project Manager of Rango Construction, Mohammed Omar Fazzani, assured that work on the 36-month-long project will take off as soon as the designs were ready.

It would be recalled that in November last year, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the construction of a four-tier interchange at Suame in Kumasi.

The Suame Interchange project consists of a four-tier interchange at the current Suame Roundabout with overpasses at the Abrepo, Krofrom, Anomangye, Magazine New Road, and Abusuakruwa junctions.

The project, President Akufo-Addo said aims to improve urban mobility in the city and the Ashanti Region at large.

