Support your new minister: Ofori-Atta to MoF staff

Dr Mohammed Amin Adam is now Ghana's finance minister

Ken Ofori-Atta, the former finance minister, has expressed confidence in his successor, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, urging the Ministry of Finance staff to lend their support to him to ensure the successful execution of the IMF programme for economic growth and transformation.

In a heartfelt letter of gratitude addressed to the Ministry of Finance staff, Ofori-Atta conveyed his appreciation for their tireless service, commitment to excellence, and the privilege of working together.



He encouraged them to maintain professionalism, ethics, efficiency, and responsiveness, envisioning a Ghana Beyond Aid.



Mr Ofori-Atta specifically called upon the team to rally behind the new leader, Dr Amin Adam.



Describing Amin Adam as a smart, humble, and inclusive leader, Mr Ofori-Atta underscored the importance of collective effort to ensure a successful tenure for the newly appointed Finance Minister.

He stated, "The future is here with us as we are blessed with a new leader, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, who replaced the venerable Charles Adu Boahen and has been with us through some of the most difficult times. Let us all circle the wagons and ensure a blazing success for his stewardship."



Mr Ofori-Atta concluded by expressing his gratitude for the tireless service and commitment to excellence demonstrated by the Ministry's staff, stating that it had been his utmost honour and a rare privilege to serve alongside each and every one of them.



He encouraged them to remain resolute, dedicated, unwavering, and committed to the work of the Republic and the management of the State's finances.