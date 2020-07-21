Business News

Supreme Court has not ordered Ecobank to close over judgment debt - Management

Ecobank Ghana Headquarters

The management of Ecobank has refuted reports that the Supreme Court has ordered the closure of its Head Office building over ¢4m judgment debt.

In a statement, management unequivocally refuted the reports stating that “no such execution has been levied on the bank.”



Management said, “Ecobank is open for business and assures all stakeholders and the general public that the Bank is fully compliant with all legal and regulatory directives.”

Below is the full statement:





