Survey to track impacts of coronavirus on Agribusinesses in Ghana begins

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), is conducting an Agribusiness Tracker Survey from Monday, 15 March to Thursday 15 April 2021 to track the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on agribusinesses in Ghana.

The survey (agribusiness tracker) which involves the use of telephone interviews for data collection will identify and measure the impact of the coronavirus disease on small, medium, and large establishments operating in the country.



The survey will also assess measures put in place by agribusinesses to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 as well as efforts to build better recovery for businesses. The outcome of the survey will enable government and development partners to come out with measures to alleviate the impact of the disease on agribusinesses.



Commenting on the survey, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, the Government Statistician noted that results from the survey will inform policy directions in protecting jobs and safeguarding progress of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The findings will also provide insights into keeping the promise of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA) alive as a tool to handle future pandemics and protect jobs/businesses.

The Ghana Statistical Service wishes to assure owners of establishments that information provided on businesses will not be disclosed to anyone or entity in any form.



The Government Statistician noted that the data collection does not require payment of money, and under no circumstance should an establishment be required to pay any amount to any person.