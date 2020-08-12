Business News

Swollen shoot cause of decline in cocoa production – Minister

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Minister for Food and Agriculture

Minister for Food and Agricultural, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto has said cocoa swollen shoot disease (CSSVD) has been the major factor that has contributed to the decline in the production levels of cocoa in the country for the past 10 years.

According to Dr Akoto, the cocoa sector has been the backbone of Ghana's economy until the discovery of oil but the sector has its own problems that has contributed to its under-performance in recent times.



The minister said this in parliament in response to a question filed by the member of parliament for Sagnarigu, A.B.A. Fuseini requesting from the minister plans put in place to ensure the production of high yielding cocoa seedlings for the cocoa industry, having regards to the fluctuation in the levels of cocoa production over the past five years.



Mr Akoto conceded that, there has been a systematic declined in the country's cocoa production in the last five years as observed.



Speaking to the house, he said the ministry will tackle the problem as research activities will be deployed as well as development of hybrid seedlings with relatively high resistance to the disease.

He assured the lawmakers that together with the cocoa health extension division of COCOBOD, the seed division of Ghana cocoa board will ensure the production and distribution of hybrid cocoa seedlings to farmers for transplanting.



Stressing on the steps the ministry and COCOBOD will take to reverse the decline in the cocoa industry, Dr Akoto said there will be adoption of the use of galvanised poles and treated lumber for the nursery structures instead of bamboo.



He also said they will replace the disposable single-use polybags with more durable and environmentally friendly UV-protected receptacles and provision of on-farm water sources through the sinking of boreholes and other irrigation facilities in water-deprived areas.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.