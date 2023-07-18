0
Menu
Business

T-bill auction gets 19.58% oversubscription, interest rates at 26.4%

T Bill 1 Treasury Bills1212.png Treasury bills

Tue, 18 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Despite increasing interest rates, the government’s latest treasury bills auction saw an oversubscription of 19.58%.

The auction raked in a total of GH¢2.13 billion from the 91-day and the 182-day bills.

The results from the Bank of Ghana showed that all the bills tendered during the auction were accepted.

Interest rates have risen to 24.68% for the 91-day bill and 26.4% for the 182-day bill.

The target for the auction was GH¢1.778 billion.

Meanwhile, no bids were tendered for the 364-day bills.

The 91-day bill accepted bids worth GH¢1.81 billion whiles the 182-day bill accepted GH¢313.59 million.

However, the government has set an ambitious target of GH¢2.664 billion for its next auction despite rising interest rates.

SSD/NOQ

Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Prayer warrior narrates how bird that turned into woman was arrested
Takoradi MP hits Ken Agyapong, dares him to return govt contracts
Adomako Baafi jabs Kennedy Agyapong
Three NPP MPs who have taken Ken Agyapong on over attacks on Bawumia
The new NPP entrants eyeing seats in the Eastern Region
Wards of top NPP gurus, police chief among dismissed UG law students
NPP does not endorse LGBTQI+ – National Chairman
A-G doesn’t see eye to eye with Dampare - Senior officer on leaked tape
When Kwesi Pratt was gifted a 16-year-old as a second wife
Family of Akufo-Addo's late wife to commemorate 30th anniversary of her passing
Related Articles: