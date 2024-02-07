T-bills: Government gets GH¢22.06 billion in January 2024

Treasury bills

In January 2024, the government borrowed a total of GH¢22.06 billion from treasury bills.

The government surpassed its target by about 35.80% more than the targeted amount of GH¢15.13 billion as it recorded oversubscriptions in the month.



It is expected to continue the trend in February 2024 as the treasury heads for an estimated cash coupon payment of about GH¢4.3bn on the new bonds.



Government’s weekly treasury bill auction by the Bank of Ghana garnered GH¢4.527 billion in this week’s auction on February 2, 2024.



Surpassing the target of GH¢2.861 billion, the bills were oversubscribed by GH¢1.666 billion.



Last week, the government sold a total amount of GH¢5.495 after it set a target of GH¢2.532 billion.



Meanwhile, interest rates have reduced marginally high, hovering between 28.29% and 31.39%.





