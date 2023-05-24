TAGG CEO cautions consumers against buying fake products

Chief Executive Officer of The Automation Ghana Group, Kweku Asmah

Source: GNA

Kweku Asmah, Chief Executive Officer of The Automation Ghana Group (TAGG), has cautioned consumers against buying fake products and substandard goods on the market.

He said to avoid buying fake products and substandard goods, customers must always strictly purchase products and goods from approved distributors and reliable sources.



Mr Asmah made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), in Accra, at the launch of the strategic partnership between Process and Plant Automation (PPA) Limited, a subsidiary of TAGG and Siemens.



The partnership thus makes PPA based in Ghana as a Solution Partner in the global Approved Partner Programme.



This is a huge milestone for both parties as this is the first accredited partner in Ghana for Siemens.



Mr Asmah, who doubles as the CEO of PPA Ltd said: “The problem today is that fake products find their way into the market and it is for our customers to be able to identify them; so, we advise our customers to buy from the right source, because one way or the other these fake products find their way into the market.

“If you are buying a good quality product, you make sure that you buy it from the right source because it comes with a warranty, the service is good and after sales service is guaranteed. But if you buy a fake product, obviously the product will not be supported.”



Touching on the partnership, Mr Asmah said the partnership means a lot to them; adding they have been in business for 20 years and that they see the partnership as an important step in their journey to support their customers in the country.



“Siemens is a very well-known brand, it is a brand that stands for quality and to us providing good support and good customer service is key.” Mr Asmah said.



He noted that partnering with Siemens, they believed, would go a long way to help them achieve their objectives as they continue to support their customers.



“We hope to deploy the solutions that Siemens is bringing on board to our customers and together help our customers grow and be more productive and efficient.”

He said PPA was the largest electrical engineering and automation company in Ghana with over 160 employees; stating that for the past 20 years, PPA Ltd had delivered numerous electrical engineering and automation solutions for local and multinational clients.



He said PPA as an International Standard Organisation (ISO) certified company, their priority was to provide their clients with excellent customer support.



“Being accredited as a Siemens Solution partner is a huge milestone for PPA. Siemens is a world-renowned brand known for its quality and reliability, and we are proud to be affiliated with such a prestigious organization,” Mr Asmah said.



“Together, we will tackle and support local and multinational industries and projects with the best electrical engineering and automation solutions while providing impeccable customer service’, ends Asmah.”