TAGG disappointed in Dr. Anthony Oteng-Gyasi's resignation as GRA board chair

The Traders Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG) has expressed disappointment in the recently resigned Board Chairman of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Dr. Anthony Oteng-Gyasi.

According to TAGG, Mr. Oteng-Gyasi's tenure did not contribute positively to the growth of businesses.



TAGG's President, Mr David Kwadwo Amoateng, stated that despite Mr Oteng-Gyasi's background as a businessman, he failed to advocate for the protection of businesses effectively.



Mr Amoateng criticized Oteng-Gyasi for allegedly allowing business people to be subjected to harassment under a compliance policy without taking action to address their concerns.



Mr Amoateng lamented that despite Dr Oteng-Gyasi's business acumen, he did not meet expectations.



Regarding the recent dismissal of Dr Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah and Dr Oteng-Gyasi's subsequent resignation, Mr Amoateng remarked that it was a step in the right direction, albeit belated.

Mr Amoateng called upon President Nana Addo to reconstitute the Board with individuals who have firsthand experience as business owners and possess a deep understanding of business operations, rather than appointing individuals based on personal relationships.



He made these observations during an interview with Neat FM.



Mr Oteng-Gyasi's resignation as Board Chair of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) led to the dissolution of the entire board.



Following this development, President Akufo-Addo appointed Ms Julie Essiam as the new Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority, replacing Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah.



Ms Essiam previously served as the Commissioner responsible for the Support Services Division of the GRA.

Dr. Oteng-Gyasi was appointed as the Board Chair of the GRA in August 2021, succeeding Professor Stephen Adei.



The dissolved board included members such as Mr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, Ms Adelaide Ahwireng, Prof. Peter Ohene Kyei, Mr. Kwabena Boaten, Mrs Dela Obeng-Sakyi, Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari, and Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei.



Dr. Oteng-Gyasi, a former President of the Association of Ghana Industries and Managing Director and Chairman of Tropical Cable and Conductor Ltd, assumed the role of Board Chair following Professor Stephen Adei's tenure from 2019 to 2021.