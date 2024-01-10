TAGG explores lucrative trade prospects in Hungary's booming wine sector, agri-business

Some members during the tour

Source: Nana Poku, Cotributor

In a strategic move to strengthen trade ties and unearth promising business opportunities, the Traders Advocacy Group of Ghana (TAGG) has embarked on a three-day Europe familiarization tour which begins from Hungary's vibrant wine industry and agri-business.

The delegation, led by prominent figures within TAGG, was welcomed by key players, including RoyalSekt Group, a major Hungarian wine company and other businesses pledging their dedication to fostering impactful trade agreements for mutual gains.



The Ghanaian delegation undertook an extensive exploration of Hungary's businesses, with the goal of evaluating business and trade potentials.



The three-day business tour provided an invaluable platform for constructive dialogue, fostering a deeper understanding of each party's needs and capabilities.



Addressing the delegation, Mr. György Kovács, the Managing Director of RoyalSekt Winery, Hungary's second-largest wine producer and a prominent player in Europe, expressed confidence in TAGG's potential for fruitful collaboration.



He emphasized the richness of Hungary's wine production and affirmed the company's commitment to forging effective trade agreements that would benefit both nations and open up new trade avenues.

During the tour, the Ghanaian delegation had the privilege of visiting vineyards, production facilities and engaging with local wine and non alcoholic makers, retail outlets to savor the diverse range of products offered by Royalsekt Group.



Nana Poku, the General Secretary of TAGG, highlighted the significance of this hands-on experience in gaining insights into Hungary's winemaking traditions, quality standards, and the diverse array of products available.



In an interview with the media, Nana Poku commended Hungary's dedication to building robust and mutually beneficial trade relationships. The delegation acknowledged the potential for increased trade, particularly in the flourishing wine industry and other non alcoholic beverages also, highlighting the importance of fostering international relationships for economic growth and shared prosperity.



"This diplomatic exchange serves as a testament to the importance of fostering international relationships for economic growth and shared prosperity," Nana Poku emphasized.



"The groundwork laid during this visit is expected to pave the way for prosperous future trade collaborations, expanding market access and creating lasting partnerships between Hungary and Ghana," he added.

He therefore encouraged other Hungarian businesses in the automobile, real estate, agriculture, hospitality to invest in the Ghanaian economy.



Touching on Foreign Direct Investment, he underscored that the government of Ghana has laid solid fundamental initiatives such as tax rebate, investment waivers among others that will support every business from Hungary, he noted.



David Kwadwo Amoateng, President of TAGG, underscored the aspirations to have a Ghanaian factory of RoyalSekt Winery for the production of quality wines to meet social activities in Ghana, the sub-region, and Africa as a whole, a move he believes will be a win-win for both countries and also create employment for the local people.



"TAGG hopes to achieve the full potential by ensuring the full presence of Hungarian businesses and industries in Ghana where production and manufacturing will be solely in Ghana", a move he believes will create employment for the teeming youth.



Also present were Petra Gulyás, Export Sales Manager of RoyalSekt Winery, and other management members, the event marked a significant step towards fostering lasting trade partnerships and showcasing the potential of Hungary's flourishing wine industry in the Ghanaian market.