0
Menu
Business

TOR must be devoid of politics to operate efficiently - Steve Manteaw

Dr. Steve Manteaw?resize=676%2C423&ssl=1 Dr. Steve Manteaw is a former PIAC Chairman

Thu, 23 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A policy analyst, Dr. Steve Manteaw, has lamented the interference of the government and politics in the operationalization of the Tema Oil Refinery.

According to him, the refinery has the capacity to alleviate the fuel pressures on the country currently.

Steve Manteaw strongly opined that managers of TOR should not be politically chosen or be based on political affiliations.

“Introduce operational efficiency and that is to say prevent political interferences in the affairs of the Tema Oil refinery. The managers should not be politically appointed. Let’s find a way of reducing government interference in the operation of the Tema Oil refinery,” he is quoted by myjoyonline.com.

Steve Manteaw also raised concerns over Ghana’s ability to produce oil competitively in the market the TOR’s current production capacity is about 45,000 metric tonnes daily whiles others produce about 100, 000 metric tonnes daily.

The analyst recommended however that in a bid to solve the country’s oil issues, which involves transporting oil to other refineries outside Ghana and transporting the finished product back at a higher cost, it is prudent to revive TOR.

TOR’s current capacity he said does not allow it to “enjoy the economies of scale.”

Dr. Manteaw also intimated that reviving TOR will help create employment for Ghanaians.

SSD/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
I will contest in 2024 election - John Mahama declares 3rd consecutive bid
Robber killed by speeding Range Rover after attacking fuel station
Moment Bawumia met Ken Agyapong at a funeral
How Mahama 'replaced' Akufo-Addo for Youtuber's scheduled interview in Munich
Kusi Boateng served me court papers with fake bailiff – Ablakwa tells court
Related Articles: