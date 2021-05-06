TUC rewards 21 workers for their sacrifices to Nation

It was themed “Economic Recovery in an era of coronavirus: the role to social partners

The Ghana Trades Union Congress (TUC) Greater Accra Chapter, has rewarded 21 workers for their sacrifices at the 2021 Regional May Day ceremony for their “exceptional duties and sacrifices they made to the Nation”.

They are Mr. Steven Nimo, Accra Branch Chairman, Industrial and Commercial Workers Union; Mr. John Abolatsi, Writer of Professional Humanitarian Sub- Union; Mr. Nicholas A. Akyaa, Health Service Workers Union; Mr. Martin Kofi Boateng, Public Service Workers Union; and Mr. God Fred Agyeman Boakye, Public Service Workers Union.



Others were Mr. Paul Akoba, General Agriculture Workers Union; Mr Seth Conney, Public Utility Workers Union; Mr. Emmanuel Asare, Public Utility Workers Union; Ms. Rita Lamptey, Union of Industry, Commerce and Finance Workers; Mr. Kenneth Anoma, Communication Workers Union; and Mr. Alhassan Musah Osman, Dean of Presiding Members Ghana, Industrial and Commercial Workers Union.



The rest were: Mr. Joseph Okpoti, Timber and Road Workers Union; Mr. Thomas Asibi Atia, Industrial and Commercial Workers Union; Mr Daniel Fuga, Commerce and Finance Workers Union; Mr Adams Asiru, General Construction and Manufacturing and Quarry Workers Union; and Mr. Samsun Agyapong, Ghana Mining Workers Union.



The list also covered Mr. Edward Kpobi, Union of Industry Commerce, La Community Bank; Ms. Agnes Ama Martey, National Association of Registered Mid-Wives; Mr. Kennedy Karikari, Mr. Ebenezer Nii Ayi Tagoe, Mr. Kenneth Anoma, all from the Communication Workers Union.



Mrs. Freda Stephanie Frimpong, TUC Greater Accra Regional Secretary, who presented the awards as part of the 2021 International Labour Day celebration, said the Union wanted to “acknowledge workers who have sacrifices throughout the years to serve as a stimulus for others to follow.”

The Regional ceremony was on theme: “Economic Recovery in an era of COVID-19: the role to social partners.”



Mrs. Frimpong told the Ghana News Agency at Tema that workers have done well but some were outstanding, awards were given to deserving ones, it doesn’t mean others haven’t done well, under the circumstance that’s their strength for now.



Mr. Kenneth Anoma who is an awardee form Lucky Oil Company Limited, and former Union Secretary, commended the TUC for the recognition; “my sacrifices have been acknowledged.”



Mr. Stephen Nimo who is also a worker at the Ghana Railways Corporation who is the regional Chairman, said he was pleased to receive the award and he will work at all seasons for the country and will tell the youth to work hard.