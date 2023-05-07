TUC to protest against Sunon Asogli on May 9

Sunon Asogli Power plant

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) and other trade unions have declared their intention of a nationwide protest on May 9, 2023.

The reason for the protest is to demand the reinstating of local union executives of the Ghana Mine Workers Union of TUC by Sunon Asogli Ghana Limited.



The protest will take place at Kpone precisely around where Sunon Asogli Ghana Limited operates.



Reports have noted that the reason for the termination of the union executives, who happen to be workers of Sunon Asogli was that they joined the Ghana Mine Workers Union which is under the Trades Union Congress.



However, Sunon Asogli in a statement issued on Thursday, May 4 refuted such claims.

The General Secretary of the Union, Abdul-Moomin Gbana, intimated that Sunon Asogli’s reaction was absurd.



“TUC and all its 23 affiliates will be converging at Kpone precisely around where the company operates to demonstrate to the company and the entire world, the rights of workers must be respected. They are non-negotiable. After 9th May obviously, there will be a series of actions but we are hopeful that before the due date, something drastic will happen that result in the reinstatement of the workers if not we will stick to the plan,” he was quoted by citinewsroom.com.



He added that “We have also indicated that by close of Monday, May 8, 2023, if we do not hear anything substantial…the TUC’s structures have made a decision for us to act accordingly.”



