TV3 unveils 2020 Ghana's Most Beautiful Contestants on Sunday June 28

The journey for this year’s edition of Ghana’s Most Beautiful Beauty (GMB) organized by Ghana’s leading television station, TV3 Network, commenced on Sunday 21st June 2020 with the first episode airing live on TV3.

A stunning looking Anita Akua Akuffo discussed with the audition judges and Ghanaian celebrities - Lydia Forson, Prince David Osei, Salma Mumin and Adjetey Anang all the painful, exciting and incredible moments during the auditions and selection of the sixteen contestants.







The official launch event to unveil the sixteen contestants to participate in this year’s edition of the annually held GMB is scheduled to air on TV3 between 8PM and 10PM on Sunday 28th June 2020.







Commenting on the 2020 GMB, the General Manager of Media General Television, Mr. Francis Doku indicated that this year’s edition of the pageant will see the cultural display, fun, excitement, glitz and glamour usually associated with the pageant taken a notch higher.





“We are aware of the difficult times in which we find ourselves in due to the coronavirus and as organizers of the most sought after beauty reality show in Ghana, we will ensure the content reflects these unusual times amidst all the fun and excitement. We owe it a duty to our viewers and all Ghanaians a duty to use this very popular platform to contribute out quota to the fight against coronavirus.



We will use GMB to amplify the KickOutCovid campaign to sensitization the masses on the virus and the safety protocols and other approaches”, Mr. Doku highlighted.



The theme for this year’s GMB is Uniquely Ghanaian, Exceptionally African and a search for a lady who is bold, intelligent, beautiful, charismatic and understands the essence of being a Ghanaian woman and an African at large.



The 2020 GMB weekly episodes commence airing on TV3 every Sunday between 8PM and 10PM after the official launch this weekend.

