Tackle seasonal fall armyworm disease proactively - Maize farmers appeal to govt

File photo of a fall armyworm attack

Maize farmers in the Asutifi North District of the Ahafo Region have appealed to the government to tackle the seasonal fall armyworm to improve on maize production in the country.

Mr Stephen Baah, who was adjudged the best maize farmer in the Asutifi North District in 36th farmer’s day celebration, noted about 100 acres of maize farms in the district were affected by the fall army in the last crop season.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Goamu-camp, near Kenyasi, Mr Baah said though the government through the District Directorate of Agriculture provided some pesticides, they were not enough to fight the worm.



He also mentioned lack of financial assistance, storage facilities and low pricing and market as some of the challenges which required immediate remedy to enhance farm maize farming.



Mr Baah said the district also needed shelling machines to enable farmers to harvest their crops, saying if all these challenges were addressed, the sector would be made attractive for the youth to venture and guarantee food security as well.

He commended the government for improvement in farmer-agriculture extension officer ration in the district but added the need for the government to engage more extension officers in the area.



Mr Baah indicated that the current price of a bag of maize which stood at GHC250 was not the best and called for price increment.



Apart from five acres of maize farm, Mr Baah 38, said he also had 13 acres of cocoa and five acres of plantain.