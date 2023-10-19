Take advantage of Ghana's conducive Free Zones structure - Amb. Oquaye Jnr. woos investors

Free Zones CEO, Amb. Mike Oquaye Jnr. with other participants at the World Investment Forum

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, Ambassador Mike Oquaye Jnr. called on investors to take advantage of opportunities in Ghana's free zones enclave.

He highlighted the uniqueness of Ghana’s free zones structure which permits companies to relocate anywhere in Ghana to enable them to be close to their source of raw materials for doing business and also create employment avenues in their localities.



Speaking at the World Investment Forum currently taking place in Abu Dhabi from October 16 to 20, Amb. Oquaye Jnr. who joined the panel on ‘Special Economic Zones (SEZ) and Entrepreneurial Development’ said Ghana’s Free Zones structure will continue to support local businesses and especially the exemptions granted them to promote growth and become relevant in other economies.



“Ghana’s business environment is rather conducive for all to venture into and I urge investors to come and participate in our thriving economy”, he added.



He cited Niche Cocoa, which is a wholly owned Ghanaian company that has evolved into an international cocoa processing company with factories in the USA and Germany.



Discussions during the panel bordered on how with the globalization of the economies, micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) play a vital role in fostering economic growth, generating employment opportunities, and promoting local entrepreneurship.

The World Investment Forum is organized by UNCTAD’s Division on Investment and Enterprise. The Division is recognized as a global centre of excellence on issues related to investment and enterprise for sustainable development.



Panelists explored ways that Special Economic Zones (SEZs) can serve as powerful instruments in supporting MSMEs by providing them with a conducive environment to thrive and how SEZ policies can be leveraged to support and empower MSMEs, thus fostering local entrepreneurship.



Other panelists were, Mr. Richard Bolwijn, Head of Investment Research, UNCTAD Mr. Rami Rafi, Managing Director and Partner, Boston Consulting group, UAE, Ms. Chidinma Cynthia, Assistant General Manager, Nigeria Zones Association, Dr Manuel Pedro, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Luanda-Bengo SEZ (Angola), Mr. Renato Santos, Investor, Brazil and Mr. Clarence Leong, CEO, Easyparcel, Malaysia.



The session was moderated by Nancy Amunga and attended by businessmen, Trade and policy heads from the U.N, and Trade organizations and governmental from the UAE and round the world.



The Ghana team was represented by Ms. Anita Quashie, Head, Marketing and Investment Promotion, and Mr. Louis Appiah, Compliance Officer, GFZA, Mr. Ebo Quayson, Minister Plenipotentiary, Ghana Permanent Mission UN, WTO and other International Organisation, Geneva, Switzerland, Mr. Mohammed Mutala Abdulai, Minister-Counsellor, Ghana Embassy, Abu Dhabi, and Mr Wasif Yusif Biyo, a private businessman from Ghana.

MA



