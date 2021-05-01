Takoradi Market Circle to close on May 3, for reconstruction works

The Takoradi Market Circle will be closed for reconstruction works to commence

The Takoradi Market Circle will be closed from Monday, May 3, to May 10, for reconstruction works to commence.

Chief Executive of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA), Abdul Mumin Issah, who announced this at a stakeholders meeting entreated traders at the Central Business District to move to the temporary sites designated for their occupancy.



He said security agencies including the Military, and Police will be used to enforce the movement of traders from Monday to ensure the safety of traders and their goods.

The Works Engineer of STMA, William Tei-Kpotei said the contractor has already been given money for the project and needs to start work.



He said the temporary sites which have a substantial amount of work completed have urinals, lockable stalls, water storage and other facilities. He urged them to be cautious of fraudsters who promise them space for a fee. Most of the traders called for extension to allow them to move their wares to the new sites.