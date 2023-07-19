Takoradi Port receives biggest bulk ship ever to call the port since 1928

A vessel

Source: Eye on Port

The massive expansion drive carried out by the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) at its Port of Takoradi continues to yield positive results as the Port recorded its first-ever call of a Capesize bulk ship with a Length Over All (LOA) of 240 meters and an expected departure draught of 14.71 meters at its -16 Chart Datum Dry Bulk Terminal over the weekend.

The vessel, MV BABY HERCULES, a Bauxite carrier, is the biggest ever to call the Port of Takoradi since its construction in 1928. With the aid of the newly installed conveyor system and automated ship loaders with 2500 metric tons loading capacity, MV BABY HERCULES is set to load a record tonnage of 106, 530 metric tons of Bauxite in just five (5) days, barring any inclement weather at the Port of Takoradi.



Prior to the installation of the automated conveyer system and ship loaders at the Dry Bulk Terminal, the vessel, which is sailing under the flag of Panama would have taken between 12- 15 days to complete the loading of 106, 530 tons, seven to ten (7-10) days more than it will currently spend at the Port.

Captain Emmanuel Insaidoo is the Chief Pilot at Takoradi Port who piloted the vessel from anchorage to berth.



“For the cape-sized vessels, they are one of the largest container ships you can ever have and they range from two hundred and thirty meters to two hundred and seventy meters but this one we have here is two hundred and forty meters. It has a dead weight of one hundred and ten tonnes, meaning it is quite heavy and it can carry. They can load so much and as we will be loaded for about 2-3 days. That shows how much cargo will be loaded from this port. When it comes to these types of ships, they are not like the usual ships. The handling of these ships is delicate and we need very good equipment to get them safely berthed at the port,” he explained.