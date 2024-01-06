Takoradi market traders not happy with slow sales pattern

A market scene in Ghana

Source: GNA

Mr Samuel Mensah, a business owner in Takoradi, says he is looking forward to an enriched nation capable of enhancing the living standards of its citizens.

He prayed for improvement in living conditions, which would enhance societal peace and stability.



“I hope and pray that more jobs will be created for the youth and things will also be affordable to create a sound economy,” he said.



Mr Mensah said conditions were quite tough in 2023 but expected economic growth this new year.



Madam Celica Annan, a businesswoman, said she expected the swift completion of the market circle, which is under reconstruction.



Meanwhile, traders have attributed the low sales during the festive season to buyers having to move from the old market to the new venue to purchase goods.

Mr Joe Kwofie, a trader, explained that moving from the old market to the new was difficult for buyers, hence the low sales.



Madam Ernestina Abakah, who sells cloth, said, the “dry season for business started early last year.”



Contrary to the cries of the others, Mr David Plange, a businessman, said business was good for him during the Christmas season and that he made the expected sales.



“Although the new year is still young, I hope things will be better,” he said.