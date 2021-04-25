Talkative Mom: Techpreneur shares inspiration behind her app

She started as a blogger sharing titbits on how to build a great mother and child relationship.

Then Eno Quargrine; founder of the app realized she could create a one-stop-shop for answering everything mothers would want to find out while raising kids, she told GhanaWeb.



In March 2017 she birthed the Talkative Mom began as a motherhood blog.



Being one of the first of such blogs in Ghana, it quickly grew in popularity among young Ghanaian mothers.



Mrs Quagraine who spoke on Biztech said the “Mom App” for the African mother with trusted resources has now become the go-to platform to read and also share their exciting, honest, and awkward journeys as new mothers in Ghana.



“So, I noticed that every woman that gets pregnant may often download some pregnancy-related platform or app that will guide them through their journey and there was nothing of the sort like that from Ghana even in 2020.

“Since I had a blog post of which I was sharing some relevant information and resources for women and moms, I then decided that we evolve from the blog post into a mobile app which gives you everything and resources that would be needed because I felt that the blog was a bit limited to just information sharing.



“The app for instance is a unique parenting platform built for the Ghanaian mom with a range of features where one could find all the very necessary information shared by a host of certified experts, products and marketplace vendors, schools services providers etc.,” she explained.



Fast forward to 1st February 2021, the blog has now evolved into a “Mom App” tailor-made for the young African mother, and available for free to all users.



Below is the full interview of Talkative Mom on the Biztech Programme



