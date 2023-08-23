Tamale International Airport to open up more avenues in Ghana’s aviation sector – GACL MD

The new Tamale Airport Terminal

Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited(GACL), Madame Pamela Djamson Tetteh, has said the commissioning of the Tamale International Airport will open up more avenues for Ghana’s aviation sector.

According to her, the new airport Terminal will offer users a pleasant experience while expanding Ghana's quest to become an aviation hub within the West Africa sub-region.



Delivering remarks at an event to commission the airport at Tamale on August 22, 2023, Madame Djamson Tetteh catalogued events leading to the commissioning of the project.



She indicated that following the handover, the Operational Readiness and Transfer Phase (ORAT) kicked in.



“This involved the testing of equipment and systems, training of Personnel and subsequently, the gradual migration of operations from the old to the new Terminal and the objective was to mitigate the risks associated with the transfer of operations,” she explained.

The GACL MD lauded the staff of the company, especially, the ORAT team for their dedication, hardwork and resilience during the ORAT Phase of the project, making the migration of operations a hitch-free one.



Madam Djamson-Tettey also reiterated GACL's commitment to providing world-class facilities and services for the benefit of stakeholders while continuing to keep the airports safe and secure.



Meanwhile, Vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who commissioned the new airport Terminal, said the project was part of government's vision to expand frontiers of the aviation industry.



He said the completion of the project and other ancillary facilities are expected to provide the needed impetus for increased economic activity and largely support programs of Northern Development Authority (NDA).

This, he explained, would help harness fresh agricultural produce for export, generate employment and create wealth.



“I am optimistic that other serviced providers will leverage the completion of the project to invest in areas such the establishment of Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO), Cargo facilities, and cold stores for the storage and subsequent export of fresh produce,” Dr Bawumia said.



Dr. Bawumia however lamented the widespread encroachment on airport lands and the risks associated with future expansion efforts.



He, therefore, charged relevant authorities to ensure airport lands are well protected and properly managed to safeguard lives and property.

Background



Work on Phase Two (2) of the Tamale Airport Project commenced in July 2019 and includes the construction of an Airport Terminal Building designed for Annual Passenger throughput of 400,000, a Multi-Purpose Terminal and other ancillary facilities.



The features of the New Terminal Building include a VIP lounge; two (2) Boarding Gates; two (2) Self-Service Check-in Kiosks; eight (8) Check-in Desks; Airline offices and Commercial Retail Areas.



As part of the Project Design, a completely new 5km road network (off the Tamale-Bolgatanga Road) has been constructed to facilitate easy accessibility to the Airport. \





Additionally, the Multi-Purpose Terminal, which was completed in 2022, was used in facilitating Hajj Pilgrims during the Annual Pilgrimage to Mecca in 2022 and 2023.



The Phased development of Tamale Airport is part of an elaborate plan to make the facility an alternate Airport to Kotoka International Airport with capability to handle Wide Body Aircraft in emergency situations.



MA/NOQ