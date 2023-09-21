Tanker Owners Union bares teeth at government over Chinese trucks

File photo of a fuel tanker

Executive Secretary of the Tanker Owners Union, Ignatius Koku Doe, has raised concerns over the influx of tanker trucks owned by Chinese companies.

According to him, their checks have revealed that, about 300 tanker trucks have so far been imported into the country.



Mr Doe noted that the union has informed the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) which is the regulatory body, but no concrete steps has been taken.



Speaking on Adom FM Dwaso Nsem, show monitored by GhanaWeb Business, he said their businesses risk collapse if relevant stakeholders do not take immediate action.



“We discovered these tankers have been brought in by Sentuo Refinery, which is about to start the production of oil and gas. Already, the union members own about 5,000 trucks, and bringing in new ones to do the same job as ours will only create unhealthy competition,” he lamented.



Mr Doe therefore appealed to government to intervene to ensure Sentuo focuses on production and leaves the transportation of the products to the tanker unions.

"We are already confronted with the situation and we are confused because it is creating fear and panic,” he said.



He warned that if the regulatory body fails to act, they will take the law into their own hands and resist the operation of these foreign tankers.



