Taskforce cracks down on smuggled vegetable oil at Accra, Kasoa

A joint task force, comprising the Tree Crop Development Authority, the Oil Palm Development Association of Ghana, the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, and National Security, has launched an operation to clamp down on smuggled vegetable oil on the Ghanaian market.

During the operation, eight shops were ordered to cease operations for allegedly selling smuggled vegetable oil, while several shop attendants were taken in for questioning.



The exercise began in the Greater Accra Region and a part of the Central Region, with the task force visiting shops in Kasoa, Mallam Market, McCarthy Hill, and Adabraka.



At McCarthy Hill, Perfect End Logistics was instructed to cease operations due to suspected smuggled vegetable oil found at its facility, despite claims by shop attendants that the oil was locally produced.



The head of the task force, Paul Amaning, stressed the importance of legitimate importation, particularly after identifying “Made in Malaysia” markings on the products.



At Kasoa New Market, similar exercises were conducted, with retailers blaming their suppliers for the products while expressing concerns about the scarcity of locally made vegetable oil.

During the operation, three shop attendants were apprehended by members of the National Security taskforce for attempting to deceive taskforce members by withholding the key to unlock a shop containing smuggled vegetable oil.



The task force also took the opportunity to educate market women about the risks associated with selling unbranded oil.



At Mallam Market, the operations of one shop were shut down before the task force proceeded to Adabraka, where shop attendants insisted that their products were locally sourced despite “Made in Indonesia” markings.



They expressed concern about the impact of the shop closure on their employees.