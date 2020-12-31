‘Taste of Ghana’ to be made a festive event

CEO of GIPC, Yofi Grant

After a successful maiden edition of the ‘Taste of Ghana’ cultural event, organizers of the event – Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and Grow Unite Build Africa (GUBA) – are looking to institutionalize the event that promotes Ghana’s arts, culture and heritage to prospective investors.

The ‘Taste of Ghana’ event is a bid by GIPC, GTA and GUBA to explore investment opportunities and woo prospective investors into various sectors of the Ghanaian economy.



Speaking to kasapafmonline.com on the sidelines of the event on Monday, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GIPC, Yofi Grant, noted the event was a humble attempt by his outfit, GTA and GUBA to showcase investment opportunities present in for instance Ghana’s traditional food and clothing industry.



“The event is our humble attempt for people to have a 360-degree feel of Ghana, especially for those visiting Ghana. We believe it may encourage people to see the opportunities there are in our traditional cloth, food and music because trust me there are a lot all investment opportunities in there. So, it’s important that we market these investment opportunities and ourselves to the world,” he said.



“We are looking to institutionalize the event because we have sponsors who see it as a major opportunity to expose Ghana’s culture to the world,” he added.



Mr Grant’s assertion of institutionalizing the event was re-echoed by Dentaa Amoateng, President of GUBA.



“Moving forward we intend to do it every year, this is just a taste of what can be done and how we can grow it into something bigger. With the next one, it’s not just going to be about coming to eat and having fun, but we can probably have investors who are willing to invest in some of these products come around. So, these are conversations we are going to be having,” she intimated.

‘Taste of Ghana’ is a unique event that aims to project the beauty of Ghanaian culture and heritage, bringing together Ghanaians and the African Diaspora. The event will primarily foster an informal networking session for all attendees, and to also encourage the support and patronage of Made in Ghana products.







The event saw a rich display of Ghanaian culture focusing on kingship heritage from the Mantse Agbonaa in the Greater Accra Region to, Anloga in the Volta and Manhyia in the Ashanti Region.



Also, on display, were the various Ghanaian delicacies and African wears.



A Taste of Ghana is a Beyond the Return Initiative, sponsored by Absa Bank Ghana, Ghana Export Promotion Authority and Ghana EXIM bank. It is also partnered by The BridgeZone and powered by E-volution.