Tea and related products record highest food inflation of 150% in July - GSS

In July 2023, food inflation was still the leading driver of inflation with a rate of 55%.
The national inflation increased to 43.1% from 42.3% in July this year. Among food items with the highest inflation rates, tea and related products took the lead to inch 150% from 120% in July.
Cocoa drinks recorded an inflation of 86.5% with fruit and vegetable juices recording a rate of 66.7%.
Also, coffee and coffee substitutes recorded a rate of 58.2%. Oils and fats recorded 59.5% followed by milk, other dairy products, and eggs recorded a rate of 58.3%.
The price of water however increased by 52.8%.
Meanwhile, sugar, confectionery, and desserts recorded a rate of 62.7% while cereals and cereal products also saw an increase in their rate of 64.2%.
SSD/MA
