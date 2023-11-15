Tea bag first, dog meat 4th; Breakdown of top items with highest inflation rates

File photo

Food items, over time, have been one of the major reasons for the hike in inflation.

Although inflation decreased for the third consecutive time from 38.1 percent recorded in September to 35.2 percent in October 2023, food inflation was at the top of the list at 44.8 percent, while non-food inflation was 27.7 percent.



Some of the food items captured in the 'Consumer Price and Index Inflation report for 2023' by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) were tea bag which was number one on the list at 91.2% followed by country milk at 72.1%, carrot at 71.3%, dog meat at 67.5%, iodated salt 64.8% , among others.



Government Statistician, Professor Kobina Annim, however, noted that the inflation rate decline was attributed to the marginal drop in food inflation.



Below is a breakdown of the percentages for the top food items with inflation rate above 50%:

Tea Bag - 91.2%



Country Milk - 72.1%



Carrot - 71.3%



Dog meat - 67.5%

Iodated Salt - 64.8%



Non-Alcoholic Champagne - 62.2%



Herring - Smoke -61.6%



Rice (Local) - 59.9%

Fried Fish - 58.6%



Corn Dough - - 57.0%



Cassava Dough - 56.8%



Fresh Tomatoes - 53.6%

Fruit Juices - 52.5%



Tilapia - 53.2%







