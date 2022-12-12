Teach youth how to be technologically inclined, monetize skills – Emil Acolatse

File photo

Source: Jay Zugah, Contributor

Chief Executive officer of Free Inspiration Reaching Everyone (FIRE), Emil Acolatse, has said it is about time Ghanaian youth were introduced to the use of technology.

According to him, Ghanaian youth, when technologically inclined can monetize their skills to make ends meet, as well as, employ people to work within the technological space.



Speaking to the media at the Ghana to the Moon business and tech conference in Accra over the weekend, Mr Acolatse said investment in business ideas was key to raising successful youth in the country.



The conference saw participants in groups pitch ideas and presented their business plans to solicit funds to establish their business in a competition.

The team with the best business plan received an amount of US$1000 to kick-start their project.



He said the youth can only be technologically inclined “By giving it to them, showing them how to use it and the monetization of it. So we have access to resources where with these trainings, we are able to literally sit at home on a laptop, computer, and be able to make money. We want to introduce them to a space that is not privy here [in Ghana].”



“The event is called Ghana to the Moon business and tech conference. It is a pitch competition where we are investing in ideas, we allow them to come together as a group and form company and provide business plan and the incentive we are providing them with is US$1,000 for the ideas,” he said.