TechGulf assembles policy makers, others to advance Ghana’s digital transformation agenda

On Tuesday, April 20th and Wednesday, April 21st, TechGulf LLC’s inaugural Digital Forum will convene Ghanaian and U.S. policymakers, business experts and thought leaders to engage in critical conversations focused on accelerating the growth of Ghana’s digital economy across the healthcare, education, and technology sectors.

The two-day Digital Forum aims to create strategic partnerships and attract diversified investments in support of The Government of Ghana’s (GOG) vision of transforming Ghana into a leading digital hub in Africa.



“Our goal is to facilitate important conversations, promote collaborations, and attract investments that will help streamline government services, ultimately providing the people of Ghana total connectivity and accessibility across all sectors,” said Franklin Asare, Chief Executive Officer, TechGulf LLC.



The GOG’s Digital Transformation and Infrastructure Development Program focuses on improving national broadband infrastructure, total connectivity, and accessibility for unserved and underserved communities. It has prompted several initiatives such as the creation of the biometric national identity card system, the formation of regional community information centers, and the creation of paperless port operations, among others.



“We are committed to advancing public-private partnerships and understand the complicated processes required to get these initiatives off the ground” said Kofi Bonner, Board Chairman, TechGulf LLC.



The Digital Forum will include introductory remarks by Ghana’s Minister for Communications and Digitalization, Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Ghana’s Ambassador to the U.S., Ambassador Barfuor Adjei-Barwuah, The U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, Ambassador S. Sullivan, and closing remarks by the CEO of GIPC, Yofi Grant and the Board Chairman of TechGulf LLC, Kofi Bonner.

Data Storage Panel



The first of TechGulf’s panel series, to be moderated by CEO & Chairman of Overland Tandberg, Eric Kelly, will shed light on the complexities of setting up and manning Data Centres, the potential for socioeconomic gains and the need for data generated on continental Africa to be owned, stored, and mined by Africans. Panelists include Max Peterson, VP International Sales Public Sector for Amazon Web Services, Richard Okyere-Fosu, Director General, National Information Technology Agency, Derrydean Dadzie, Digital Transformation Consultant & Policy Advisor, Samuel Amanor, CEO for BlueSpace Africa, and David Ofori, Operations Manager, Accra Digital Center.



Healthcare Panel



The second panel discussion on day one will spark conversations around advances in digital healthcare technologies, and the strategic ways African economies can quickly and effectively familiarize themselves with the latest technological developments including artificial intelligence, VR/AR, 3D-printing, robotics and nanotechnology. This panel will be moderated by Professor Nana Akyaa Yao, Consultant Paediatric & Congenital Cardiologist, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital. The expert panel will include Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah, CEO, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Daniel Marfo, VP Africa, Zipline, Farida Bedwei, Co-founder, Logiciel, Dr. Nana A Adu-Amankwa, CEO, Total Access Pediatric Urgent Car, Benjamin Diop, Managing Director, Life Science Leader and Dr. Murisiku Raifu, Neurosurgeon and Founder at Talamus Health.



Education Panel

The first panel discussion of day two, the Education Panel will provide a platform to share best practices and approaches in redesigning educational curricula beyond the traditional classroom walls, and enabling students to become co-creators of their own learning experience that allow for creativity, courage, collaboration and teamwork. Pikay Richardson, Professor of Manchester Business School will moderate this panel, joined by Patrick Awuah, President of Ashesi University, Regina Honu, Founder of Soronko Solutions, Dr. Mary Ashun, Principal of Ghana International School, Joshua Donkor, Snr. Customer Success Account Manager, Microsoft, and Emmanuel Lubanzadio, Head of Public Policy at Twitter.







Tech Entrepreneurship Panel



The last panel discussion on day two, seeks to investigate and explore opportunities where passionate entrepreneurs and technology disruptors can collaborate, get funding access to scale their solutions, and push the frontiers of innovation. To be moderated by Kofi Dadzie, Founder of Rancard Solutions, this panel will be joined by Aurelia Attipoe, Founder, ThePitchHub, Kojo Akoto Boateng, Co-host of New Media Citi FM, Foster Akugri, President, HackLab Foundation, Angelia Kyeremanten-Jimoh, Regional General Manager of IBM North, East and West Africa, and Ruby Donyina, Senior Analyst Emerging Tech at Accenture.



“We are excited to host our first-ever Digital Forum and we look forward to learning and collaborating with some of the world’s most brilliant minds in the industry. This is a huge step in actualizing Ghana’s digital transformation agenda, and TechGulf LLC is proud to be at the forefront of it,” Asare concluded.

