Techiman gets 2,000 metric tons warehouse

Maize Business Warehouse to be used for processing grains

Wed, 8 Feb 2023 Source: GNA

LEDing Construction Ghana Limited has handed over a-2,000 metric tons Warehouse, constructed under the government’s One-District-One Warehouse project to the Techiman Municipal Assembly.

The warehouse at Nkwaeso has rest and washrooms, laboratory and offices, and in-house fabricated grain warehouses with other axillary facilities that would store and process maize, rice, beans and groundnuts and other grains.

Mr Benjamin Yaw Gyarko, the Techiman Municipal Chief Executive said the facility would motivate farmers to produce more, saying farmers could now access the facility to store and even process stuff.

He said with the facility, food security in the municipality would be guaranteed, indicating that as a business hub, the facility would also provide the opportunity for other traders who sell at the Techiman Central market to store their produce there.

Mr Gyarko expressed the hope that the warehouse would promote business and local trade to improve the local economy.

Mr James Adu, the Techiman Municipal Director of Agriculture lauded the government’s One-District-One-Warehouse initiative, which would help address post-harvest losses during bumper harvest.

