Technical universities must be resourced to drive industrialisation agenda - Ing. Boakye

Ing. Dr Kwame A. Boakye , Chairman of the Sunyani Technical University (STU) Governing Council

The Chairman of the Sunyani Technical University (STU) Governing Council Ing. Dr Kwame A. Boakye has stated that Technical universities have the potential to be major promoters and catalysts to drive the government’s industrialisation agenda for transformational development.



He said, there is a need to adequately resource these institutions to deliver and provide quality education.



“Ghana’s technical universities are strategically positioned throughout the country; they form natural technology nodes for our national development. However, to make this successful, the Technical Universities must be appropriately managed, directed, resourced, and supported,” he stated.

Ing. Dr Boakye noted that technical universities are expected to offer students the requisite practical training in specific disciplines that will mould them into resourceful entrepreneurs after school.



“These universities must provide the bulk of our people with an education that is practical and forward-looking in approach, so as to train students who can create jobs rather than rely on the government for employment,” he said while speaking at a ceremony in Sunyani to launch ‘Strategic and Master Plans’ for the Sunyani Technical University (STU).



The strategic master plan is two policy documents that spells out the development of the university in the next five years (2020-2025), and the development of the institution for the next 40 years respectively.



The STU Council Chairman noted that technical universities are major drivers of socio-economic developments in every developed country and Ghana needs to invest in technical education.



“The technical universities are expected to play a major national role in promoting and leading the practical application of Science, Technology, Engineering and Innovation in Ghana. These are the critical drivers for socio-economic development of any country, and have helped transform societies to provide significantly improved living conditions.” He said.