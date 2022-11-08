Technology is key driver of economic growth – Kweku Essuman

file photo

Deputy Managing Director at Huawei Ghana, Kweku Essuman Quansah, has reiterated the need to intensify training and education in Information Communication Technology and Science Technology Mathematics and Engineering (STEM) as it is one of the key drivers for economic growth.

He said particularly among the teeming youths, it is necessary to advance their skillset and knowledge, boost their creativity, and make them independent thinkers whose creative ideas can impact society positively.



For her part, the Deputy Minister of Communications, Ama Pomaa Boateng also noted that “one of the surest ways to accelerate the digitalization process and propel Ghana into a digital economy is through ICT skill training and capacity building. It is therefore important that we nurture young ICT Talents to give our great nation a more formidable future while remaining competitive in the global market.”



They made these remarks at the launch of the ‘2022 Huawei Seeds for the Future Program’ which is once again an All-Girls edition aimed at equipping more young females to take up careers in Science Technology Mathematics and Engineering (STEM).



The Huawei Seeds for the Future Program seeks to broaden the horizon of young ICT talents and inspire ICT innovation and diversity while equipping students with the right tools to enable them to excel in the future.



Mr. Quansah said Huawei has at its forefront the development of more local skilled ICT talent, as a means of giving back to the society in which it operates and contributing its quota towards the development of Ghana.



“Technology is the key driver of economic growth for countries, regions and societies, we will therefore entreat all participants to harness the opportunities which lay bare before them through the Seeds for the future training, to advance their skillset and knowledge, boost their creativity, and become independent thinkers whose creative ideas can impact society positively.

As you will be you be pairing with other countries like Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Baltics we expect you to represent Ghana positively, take your classes seriously as you network and leap into a brighter future with the tools provided,” he added.



As part of this year’s program, 50 top female tertiary students embarked on an intensive 8-day virtual training from October 31 to November 7 after which the whole event will be climaxed with a mentorship and awards ceremony scheduled for 9th November 2022.



This year’s programme will introduce students to advanced ICT courses in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, 5G, Cloud Computing, Digital Power, Digital Trade, Smart City and IoT whiles building their leadership capabilities in courses like Strategic Leadership and Cross-Cultural Management.



Beneficiaries will also get the opportunity to experience technology and the rich Chinese culture including but not limited to Chinese Martial Arts, Kunqu Opera, Secrets of the Forbidden City and other insights about Traditional and Modern China.



Participants will also be grouped to embark on a “Tech4Good” project to develop solutions for societal and environmental problems after which the best group will be awarded.