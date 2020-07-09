Business News

Telecoms chamber unveils new members

Ken Ashigbey, Chief Executive of the Telecommunications Chamber

The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications has three new companies as members. These new members, specifically in the development and deployment of telecoms infrastructure, are C-Squared Ghana Ltd, ComSys Ghana Ltd and Huawei Ghana.

The new members are joining two other infrastructure companies and three multinational mobile network operators (MNOs) who are the foundation members of the Chamber established in 2010.



Estelle Akofio Sowah, Country Manager of C-Squared; Jonathan Lamptey the CEO of ComSys; and Tommy Zhou will serve on the Governing Council of the Chamber together with their respective alternates.



The Chamber’s primary objective is to support the overall development of the telecommunications and technology industry in Ghana through institutional partnerships and expert contribution to policy, regulation, legislation and public advocacy.



C-Squared and Comsys currently enables MNOs and ISPs to provide high-quality broadband at lower costs through shared infrastructure such as metro fiber, Wi-Fi networks, VSAT services and many more. Huawei is equally a leading global provider of ICT infrastructure and smart devices to MNOs and individuals.

The Chamber equally wishes to announce the exit of Eaton Towers Ghana from its association at the end of June 2020, following its acquisition by American Tower Corporation (ATC) who is already a member of the Chamber.



Dr. Ing. Kenneth Ashigbey, CEO of the Chamber said “the addition of three major players into the Chamber at this time, represents the industry commitment to identify new ways of collaborating without sacrificing competition for the utmost good of the sector.”



“We look forward to working with the new entrants as well as our current members to advance the next generation of connectivity and digital services for the entire benefit of the ecosystem and Ghana,” said Dr. Ashigbey.

