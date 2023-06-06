Telesto Strategy announces cohort selection for Climate Tech Accelerator for early-stage Ghanaian startups

the Accelerator Program’s Selection Committee has selected six Ghanaian Climate Tech startups

Telesto Strategy, Academic City University College, U.S. Department of State Office of Global Partnerships and Coalition for Climate Entrepreneurship (CCE), and Aspen Network for Development Entrepreneurs (ANDE) are partnering to launch an early-stage Climate Tech Accelerator to support the development of a regional pipeline of investable, climate-focused startups across Ghana.

From an impressive pool of applicants, the Accelerator Program’s Selection Committee has selected six Ghanaian Climate Tech startups which demonstrate significant potential for creating enduring impact within the Ghanaian ecosystem and beyond.



The selected Climate Tech startups are:



• Dr. Iddi Faried Mohammed (Business Lead), Umar Farouk Mubaraka (Finance Lead), Longi Adam Hayendimah (Operations Lead), and Dr. Mohammed Latifa (Quality Assurance Officer) from Kodu Technology. Kodu Technology is a revolutionary company in the feminine hygiene industry that has introduced a unique and innovative product called the Banana Sanitary Pad. With a commitment to sustainability and women's health, Kodu Technology aims to redefine the traditional concept of menstrual care, placing a strong emphasis on research and development to ensure the highest quality of its products.



• Dena Montague (Executive Director), Jill Sarkodie Addo (Chief Operating Officer), Salifu Zakaria (Managing Director), Padiga Seidu Saibu (Director of Engineering), Abubakar Naziru , and Barnabas Sabbogu from ÉnergieRich. ÉnergieRich, a clean energy company focused on producing solar solutions locally, works to advance opportunities for communities to establish durable renewable energy and technology access through local production of innovative and appropriate technology.



• Agudor Agabas (Co-founder & CEO) and Alidu Hadija (Co-founder & COO) from AppCyclers. AppCyclers is an innovative e-waste management startup which leverages web technology, data analysis, and community sensitization programs to ensure safe disposal and management of e-waste. Their flagship product is a web-based platform which digitizes the collection of e-waste and provides an online marketplace to enhance the supply chain and the purchase and sales of recyclable raw materials from e-waste.

• Anthony Owusu-Ansah (CEO), Ruth Ethel Folie (Head of Business), and Livinglove Godwill Nyumutsu (Head of Operations & Finance) from ShaQ Express. ShaQ Express is a tech startup that is revolutionizing the e-commerce and logistics industry through the strategic integration and use of electric motorbikes. Their mission is to create a seamless and sustainable platform that connects vendors and customers while prioritizing eco-conscious last-mile delivery solutions.



• Audrey S-Darko (Founder) from Sabon Sake. Sabon Sake is a clean tech company using closed-loop carbon capture systems coupled with regenerative agriculture and an understanding of soil microbiology to solve the pressing challenges of climate change, soil degradation, and food insecurity in an evolving world.







• Jeffrey Assibey (Managing Partner) from Sensus Systems. Sensus Systems is focused on leveraging sensing technology to empower partners to protect people, natural ecosystems, and operations. An area of focus is investigating the impact of climate change and IUU fishing activity on fish stock populations and migration paths. Their investigative technology includes underwater acoustic sensors, long-range cameras among other sensing technology. Sensus’ underwater sensing technology was originally developed by researchers at the Maritime Security Center at Stevens Institute of Technology, a DHS Center of Excellence. Sensus is partnering with Stevens MSC to investigate deploying and implementing this system in Ghana and the Gulf of Guinea.



Over the course of the 15-week Accelerator Program, the entrepreneurs will build up the critical capabilities to propel their next wave of growth through a series of capability-building modules, including defining their theory of change, articulating their value proposition, understanding the fundamentals of financial modelling, and gaining perspective on how to access climate capital.

The Accelerator Program will culminate with a pitch competition week where entrepreneurs will showcase their startup’s vision and approach to tackling Climate Change and driving economic development.



About Telesto Strategy



Telesto Strategy, a certified Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE), is an ESG-focused strategy consulting firm founded with a bold vision to support businesses and governments in the regeneration of the planet’s health, resources, and wellbeing.



Telesto aims to achieve this ambition through its dual missions: (i) reframing how businesses, organizations, and countries can achieve enduring and inclusive growth, and (ii) redirecting corporate strategy to solve the biggest challenges of our time while delivering a positive ROI.



Telesto Strategy works globally to connect and activate Climate Capital toward localized climate solutions and climate-positive growth. To do so, Telesto engages with its partners across its key pillars: climate capital marketplace, expert network, engagement accelerator and versatile ESG platform.

About Academic City



Academic City University College is a prestigious tertiary institution that is revolutionizing university education in Ghana and Africa, with a focus on STEAM fields (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics). The institution distinguishes itself through a unique model of education that prioritizes experiential, contextual, unified, and extensional learning, all while emphasizing entrepreneurship. This approach ensures that graduates are equipped to become 'Future-Ready Leaders'.



Since its establishment, Academic City has been committed to improving higher education in Africa and providing the highest quality education possible. Located in Accra, Ghana's capital, our cutting-edge campus offers a range of programs in Engineering, Information Technology, Business Administration, and Communication Arts.



About Aspen Institute of Development Entrepreneurs (ANDE)



ANDE is a global network of organizations that propel entrepreneurship in developing economies. ANDE members provide critical financial, educational, and business support services to small and growing businesses (SGBs) based on the conviction that SGBs will create jobs, stimulate long-term economic growth, and produce environmental and social benefits. ANDE’s extensive knowledge and network of entrepreneurs will provide Accelerator participants access to a wide array of resources and integrate them into the wider climate entrepreneur community.

About the U.S. Department of State, Coalition for Climate Entrepreneurship (CCE)



A public-private partnership that aims to address the climate crisis and contribute to economic empowerment in developing countries by nurturing entrepreneurship focused on climate solutions, CCE supports Climate Change-inspired startups and entrepreneurs through four pillars: Capital, Expertise, Engagement, and Deployment.



By offering support through capital, capacity building, technical assistance, access to mentorship, and network building in the early and growth stages, CCE will support the Accelerator’s entrepreneurs engage relevant stakeholders, refine their designs, demonstrate success in the market, and then deploy effective technologies and solutions for greater global impact.