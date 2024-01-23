Tema Collection of Customs, GRA hold annual get together

Christiana Odi Adjei, middle left, Emmanuel Ohene, middle right flanked by some management staff

Source: Eye on Port

Tema is considered the bread basket for revenue collection so far as the work of customs is concerned, as the Tema Collection is responsible for an estimated 80% of Customs Revenue.

Despite a year characterized by lower import volumes, Customs was only short of attaining the set 25.6 Billion Cedi revenue target by 1.2 Billion.



Following a difficult year, the staff and management of the Tema Collection of Customs have met to unwind and reflect on the year 2023.



The customs officials were treated to live music by the dynamic Adaha Dance Band.



The Tema Sector Commander, Christiana Odi Adjei, appreciated the yeoman’s job her staff did in the year 2023 while spurring them on for more.



She said “Most of us worked far into the nights, we appreciate what you did and continue to do. We value it and we are very grateful, thank you all. I believe we can count on you for your utmost dedication, inspiration, and professionalism to hire laurels.



Deputy Commissioner in charge of Operations, Emmanuel Ohene challenged the staff of the Tema Collection to answer the call to duty in the year 2024

“By the grace of God, 2023 has come and gone, and the GRA was able to achieve



its target and what it means is that in the year 2024 Tema which is the bread basket of the Customs division so much will be expected from us and we have every confidence in the management and staff of this collection that the GRA will not be let down” he said.



Stakeholders present shared some goodwill messages. Charles Osafo, the Assistant Stakeholder Engagement Manager at Meridian Port Services said.



“We have worked with Customs from the transition time during the project, up until today and we continue to invest in technology just for customers to be able to do their work. At MPS we dress up from home and come to work because Customs has to work. We shall continue together with icons to improve on all the processes just to make sure that we conform to what you require from customers”.



“Knowing the difficulties and challenges that of us collectively went through in 2023 and proud they were able to meet target I think it comes from the exporters and importers standing before you here and so we are in your suits to celebrate with you and we only hope and pray that 2024 will be even more than you will exceed more than what you did in 2023”, Sampson Asaki Awingobit, Executive Secretary, Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana added.