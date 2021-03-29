Tema Oil Refinery: Walk the talk – Energy expert to Napo

A photo of the Tema Oil Refinery

Energy Strategist and Lead Technical Consultant to Chamber of Petroleum Consumers-Ghana (COPEC), Dr Yusif Sulemana, has urged Energy Minister Mathew Opoku Prempeh to work toward ensuring that all internal challenges impeding the development of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) are resolved.

His comment follows a visit paid by the sector minister to TOR some weeks ago to acquaint himself with the issues affecting the growth of the refinery and proffer solutions aimed at curbing the age-old challenge faced the Refinery.



Dr Yusif Sulemana, in an interview with Class Business, mentioned that it would be expedient if the management of TOR will not engage in “unnecessary politicking” in seeking transformation of the facility.

“We haven’t treated as a refinery as a strategic asset until now especially in the last decade. We have abandoned the refinery and we haven’t shown commitment that it is a strategic asset".



“And, so, we urge the Minister to walk the talk and walking the talk means that he should live by those statements and ensure that as he is resolved in tackling the internal problems that could impede the refinery's smooth operations if he could put the same energy if not more, into potential external or inevitable external influences that are also confronting the refinery,” he added.