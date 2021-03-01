Tema Port gets new port security manager

Col. Emmanuel Nyante, (left) and Col William Kwabiah (right) during handing over ceremony

Source: Eye on Port

A sending-off and handing over ceremony has been held at the Port of Tema for the outgoing Port Security Manager Colonel William Kwabiah who has now passed on the mantle to Colonel Emmanuel Nyante.

Colonel William Kwabiah served the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority for almost a year from the Ghana Armed Forces where he was Director of Intelligence Training at the General Headquarters.



During his tenure, Col. Kwabiah was notable for instilling discipline among the various ranks, improvement of the intellectual capacity of security personnel, and improvement of equipment and infrastructure.



The Director of the Port of Tema, Sandra Opoku praised the outgoing Port Security Manager’s resilience and commitment towards his work while welcoming the incoming PSM.



“Col. Kwabiah you have excelled, you have been professional, and you have done your utmost best. In the maritime parlance, I wish you fair winds and following seas as you move into another phase of your life,” she added.

The outgoing Port Security Manager expressed gratitude for the opportunity given him to serve at Ghana’s largest commercial port.



“Working here has been a fantastic experience, and I am thankful for the knowledge acquired serving the good people of the industry. I’m leaving here today with a wealth of knowledge which I will always treasure. Being here has made me a more complete and well-rounded person,” he said.



He had encouraging remarks for his successor.



“To my successor, the department is currently undergoing a transformation and I urge you to drive the process in order to improve the outlook of the department and continue to make it a reliable entity.”

Source: Eye on Port