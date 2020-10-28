Tema Port security conducts drills to maintain high alertness

Tema Port Security Manager, Col. William Kwabiah

Source: Eye on Port

In accordance with International Ship and Port Facility Security Code, the Ghana Ports and Harbors Authority’s Security Department, has conducted its quarterly drill to ensure that the alertness levels of the Authority’s security personnel stay at its high levels.

The scope of the exercise, which was held on October 21, 2020, included assessment of the understanding of security principles, compliance to work instructions and security best practices by all personnel deployed at the various post for access control, protection of personnel and installations within the port and its environs.



Randomized simulations that took place to test security personnel’s aptitude included prevention, detection and disposal of stowaway attempts, port users gate clearance procedures, access control procedures, understanding of operations in the CCTV room, among others.



The Port Security Manager, Col. William Kwabiah explained that such drills ensure high alertness of personnel to promote robustness of the Port's security systems.

“As a security institution and also a human institution, we are aiming at getting things better. So this drill and others we have lined up, are a part of the efforts that we have put in place to identify our weaknesses and to correct them. This was a very successful exercise,” he said.



Col. Kwabiah added that increased capacity building exercises would be embarked on by the Port Authority towards the goal of optimum security at the ports.



The ISPS code prescribes responsibilities to governments, shipping companies, shipboard personnel, and ports to detect security threats and take preventive measures against security incidents affecting ships or port facilities used in international trade.

